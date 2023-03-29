American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 545,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

