American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Trimmed by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,989. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.