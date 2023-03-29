Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,329.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD remained flat at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.