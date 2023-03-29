Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Truist Financial

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

