Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
