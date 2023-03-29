Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. 359,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 922,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,997 shares of company stock worth $15,391,227. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

