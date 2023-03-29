Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

ADI stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.