Analysts Offer Predictions for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATXS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 681,199 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680,954 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,709,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

