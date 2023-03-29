Analysts Set Expectations for Affimed’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.