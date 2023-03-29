Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$26.81

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.1 %
NOA opened at C$21.99 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
North American Construction Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
