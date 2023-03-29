Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target at $21.37

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

