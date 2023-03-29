Anglo American Platinum Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,774. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

