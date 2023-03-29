Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.96 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $316.71 million and $37.96 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00198473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,356.78 or 0.99926396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03220918 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $30,009,529.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

