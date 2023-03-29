Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $317.62 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $317.62 million and $38.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00199728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.35 or 1.00008455 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03220918 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $30,009,529.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

