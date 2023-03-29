Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 1,384,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 299,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 120,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.