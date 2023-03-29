Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

