Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DFAX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

