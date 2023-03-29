Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. 944,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,681. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

