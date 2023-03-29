Argus Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

