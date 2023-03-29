Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.44. 869,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,027. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

