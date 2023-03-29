Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.37 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 1.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 4,177,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

