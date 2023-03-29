Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,134. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

