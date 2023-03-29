Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

