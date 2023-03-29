ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.1 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.43.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
