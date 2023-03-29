Astar Tops One Day Volume of $14.44 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Astar has a market cap of $100.49 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

