AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.
Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13,500.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $144.50.
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
