Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

