Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
