Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of Atomera worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 0.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atomera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atomera

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,209.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $128,330. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.