Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

