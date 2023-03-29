Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.