Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 156.21% and a negative net margin of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Augmedix by 577.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

