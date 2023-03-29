Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 156.21% and a negative net margin of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
