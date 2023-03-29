Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of AUTLF remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

