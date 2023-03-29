Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.52 and a 52 week high of C$12.05.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
