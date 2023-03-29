Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.52 and a 52 week high of C$12.05.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

About Australian REIT Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.