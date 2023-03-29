Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,897 shares of company stock worth $593,466 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.42. 322,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,422. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.