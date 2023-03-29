Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $172.53 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.32 or 0.00060994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $172.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,930,434 coins and its circulating supply is 325,867,714 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

