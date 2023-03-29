Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NYSE AGR opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,306,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

