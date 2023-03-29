Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Trading Up 1.8 %

AVTA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,046. Avantax has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.