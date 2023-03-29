Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Trading Up 1.8 %

AVTA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,046. Avantax has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantax

In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

