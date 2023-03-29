Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 56,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,234. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

