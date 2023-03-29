Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 16,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.