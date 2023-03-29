Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

LLY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.20. 377,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,427. The firm has a market cap of $320.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

