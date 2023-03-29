Axcelis Technologies’ (ACLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. 366,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

