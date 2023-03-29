Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00029879 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $980.28 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00198473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,356.78 or 0.99926396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30207412 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $36,422,992.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

