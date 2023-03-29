Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.40 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.40 or 0.00029633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $970.86 million and approximately $49.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30207412 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $36,422,992.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

