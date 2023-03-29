Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,688 shares of company stock worth $72,737,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $215.60 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.