Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 2%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 48,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.