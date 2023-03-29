B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $308.86

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 308.86 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.67). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.76), with a volume of 17,876 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.97. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

