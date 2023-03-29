B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of BRIVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

