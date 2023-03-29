BABB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BABB has a market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BABB has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About BABB

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

