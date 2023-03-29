BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.60 on Wednesday. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
