BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.60 on Wednesday. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

BAIC Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.