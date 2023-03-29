Balancer (BAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.52 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00024555 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $338.30 million and $14.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,202,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,575,052 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

