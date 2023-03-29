BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. BancFirst has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

